Boat safety tips for the holiday weekend and summer season

GRAND HAVEN — The unofficial kick-off to summer is quickly approaching as Memorial Day weekend is almost here. Whether you are biking, golfing or heading out on the water the weekend looks beautiful for all outdoor activities. The lake will be a popular place not only this holiday weekend, but all summer long. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary helps remind the public everything they need to be set out on the water. Life jackets are one of the most important things to have on a boat and use them properly plus have everyone be sized for a life jacket correctly as well.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary also recommends everyone have a float plan so someone back on shore knows where you are going and when you are expected to be back. The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers boat checks to boaters in need of getting everything o their boat reassessed for the year ini order to keep registrations up to date.

A holiday weekend can involve plenty of fun and sometimes with adult beverages but boats work just like cars and drinking and driving is not allowed on the water. Remember to be safe inn order to have a fun holiday weekend and summer ahead!

If you are looking to take a boat safety class to refresh your boat knowledge or need to schedule a boat inspection make sure to check the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary website here.