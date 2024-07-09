Watch Now
Beryl remnants to bring soaking rains

Flood watch posted for West Michigan
FOX17_LowSaturation flood watch.png
FOX 17
Posted at 6:13 AM, Jul 09, 2024

WEST MICHIGAN - The earliest Category Five Hurricane to ever form in the Atlantic basin now has its sights set on Michigan! Hurricane Beryl, that tore through the Caribbean and decimated some of the tropical islands, then moved into Southeast Texas, is now tracking our way. While it will NOT be a hurricane or tropical system, it will pack some wind and plenty of soaking rain.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through Wednesday evening across most of our area. See image below.

FOX17_LowSaturation flood watch.png

Take a look at the FLOOD WATCHES (below) that extend all the way into Arkansas from this system. It's a wide swath of moderate to heavy rain that Beryl continues to produce. The counties along the East Coast shaded in orange are HEAT ADVISORIES.

FOX17_LowSaturation_flood watch WIDE.png

If we look at the track of Beryl, our Future Track shows the center of circulation coming up from the south and west. See image below. Notice the yellows and reds south/east of Grand Rapids...heavier pockets of rain.

6Z GRAF 12KM Midwest6Awed.png

The next image below is valid for 6 PM Wednesday. The system is already pulling away into Canada.

6Z GRAF 12KM Midwest6Pwed.png

Wind speeds are expected to ramp up a bit as this system approaches. Northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph are expected, a far cry from what this system produced in the Caribbean and over Texas. Take a look at the anticipated rainfall totals below. Three different forecast models are showing a solid swath of 2" to 4" is likely with locally higher amounts possible.

DMA GRAF RAINFALL.png
DMA GFS RAINFALL.png
DMA EURO RAINFALL.png

It's important not to get caught up in the EXACT amounts, but rather the trend...which clearly shows triple digit totals across the area from Grand rapids to the south. North of Grand Rapids will see less than an inch. Make sure to stay up on later forecast as this event unfolds. The good news? No severe weather is likely. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

