At least 100K lose power following afternoon storms

(WXMI) — More than 100,000 energy customers in Michigan lost power during severe thunderstorms that rolled through Tuesday afternoon.

The majority of outages in West Michigan impact residents in Kent, Newaygo, Mecosta, Montcalm and Ionia counties, according to Consumers Energy's outage map.

The storms arrived while much of the area was subject to a heat advisory.

Consumers Energy says they have crews who will work through the night to assess damages and restore power.

We're told power will first be restored to customers who need it most.

Visit the energy service provider's website for updates, or sign up for alerts by texting "REG" to 232273.

Drivers are asked be careful around roadside crews. The rest of the public is advised to keep a minimum of 25 feet away from downed power lines. Report downed lines to 911 and Consumers Energy (800-477-5050).

DO NOT use a generator in enclosed spaces. Read this for more safety tips.

