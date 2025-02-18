Arctic Air Plunges into West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Another airmass straight from the Arctic is plunging into the northern U.S., settling right over West Michigan through the middle of the week. Brr! Temperatures are falling to around 0 overnight, with feels like temperatures as low as -5 to -10. Dress warmly and limit time outside if possible.

The cold air is not just happening in the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes, through. Check out the COLD WEATHER ALERTS across the country: they stretch from the border with Canada all the way to southeast Texas!

For us, the worst of the Arctic air will be in place Tuesday into early Wednesday. Feels like temperatures will be around or below 0 for most of this time.

Even in the afternoon, as highs reach the mid-teens, feels like temperatures will struggle to get to 0 for most of West Michigan.

Another frigid night is expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

As the core of the Arctic air slides into the Northeast on Thursday, temperatures start to moderate a little bit. However, it will still be a very cold week overall. As of Monday, Grand Rapids has been below freezing for 11 days. If this forecast holds, it will be a total of 16 days in a row spent below freezing during February!

At this point in the winter it can be tough if you're looking forward to spring, to have cold blast after cold blast. Fortunately there is a small light at the end of the tunnel: the Climate Prediction Center is showing there is medium confidence of warmer than average temperatures from the end of February into early March. Average for this time of year is in the mid 30s.

