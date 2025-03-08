Eyes on the skies: When the Lunar Eclipse will be visible

WEST MICHIGAN — For the first time since 2022, a total lunar eclipse is on the horizon.

Thursday night, March 13th, into Friday morning, March 14th, totality is expected to be visible across the United States. Totality will begin after 11:30 P.M., which is when the red hue will begin to glow.

WHAT IS A LUNAR ECLIPSE

Lunar eclipses occur when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow cast from the sun. This causes the moon to be darkened.

But, at its peak, gives off a red hue to the human eye as the sun's shadow influences the red shadow. This is where the term Blood Moon comes from.

WEST MICHIGAN'S VIEWING FORECAST

West Michigan may be in for favorable viewing conditions, just like the total solar eclipse of 2024.

Currently, our forecast shows partly to mostly clear skies Thursday night into Friday! To make it even better, overnight low temperatures look to be in the 40s, so you won't freeze trying to see the Blood Moon.

This is one of three lunar eclipses between 2025 and 2026.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

