Another Frost Advisory Sunday night

Another Frost Advisory has been issued for most of West Michigan Sunday night into Monday morning and another chance for frost will be possible Monday night.

The Frost Advisory is in effect from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday for most of the area. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta counties for the same time.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s in most places leading to the chance for frost.

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Make sure to either bring your plants inside or cover them up Sunday night.

Another chance for frost will come Monday night as temperatures drop into the 30s once again. This will likely be our last chance for frost for a while as a big pattern change comes.

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A significant pattern change is expected to take place by Thursday of this upcoming week. This will lead to a big warm-up for West Michigan as high temperatures get back to the 70s by Friday and into the weekend. Finally!

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