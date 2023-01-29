Above normal winter with recent snowfall

WEST MICHIGAN — It's no secret we saw plenty of snow in November, and additional snow in December during the blizzard. We've had somewhat of a dry January, up until now. The most recent snowfall has pushed our total seasonal snowfall higher than normal.

We tend to get 77.6 inches of snow, and so far this year Grand Rapids has racked up 78.5 inches, according to National Weather Service Grand Rapids.

When it comes to our most recent snowfall, we've seen as high as 9 inches of snow accumulation.

WXMI FOX 17

Snowfall totals will continue to rise while we collect data from Saturday night's snowfall, but totals look to be around 4 to 7 inches within the bullseye.