Above normal winter with recent snowfall

Snowfall reports have racked Grand Rapids a total of a little more than 78 inches
Posted at 8:09 AM, Jan 29, 2023
WEST MICHIGAN — It's no secret we saw plenty of snow in November, and additional snow in December during the blizzard. We've had somewhat of a dry January, up until now. The most recent snowfall has pushed our total seasonal snowfall higher than normal.

We tend to get 77.6 inches of snow, and so far this year Grand Rapids has racked up 78.5 inches, according to National Weather Service Grand Rapids.

When it comes to our most recent snowfall, we've seen as high as 9 inches of snow accumulation.

Snowfall totals will continue to rise while we collect data from Saturday night's snowfall, but totals look to be around 4 to 7 inches within the bullseye.

