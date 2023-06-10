A much needed soaking is on the way, Rain expected for Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — Some much needed rain will arrive to West Michigan later this evening, bringing around 0.50" to 1.25" by Tuesday.

WXMI FOX 17

This rain is necessary after the second driest May on record. The Drought Monitor increased on Thursday after its release. It places most of West Michigan under a D0, Abnormally Dry category. Sections of our viewing area to the north are in a more serious level, D1 Moderate Drought. This D1 drought means that plants and vegitation are stressed, and water levels have declined.

FOX 17 WXMI

Not only is this rain going to help remedy the drought situation, it will also help with the fire danger issued the by Department of Natural Resources.

Most of West Michigan is currently under a VERY HIGH or EXTREME fire danger by the DNR. With rain, these conditions will improve.