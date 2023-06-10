Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

A much needed soaking is on the way, Rain expected for Sunday

Showers will bring around half, to an inch of rain among West Michigan.
DMA EURO Accumulated Rain
WXMI FOX 17
DMA EURO Accumulated Rain
Posted at 6:41 AM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 06:41:14-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Some much needed rain will arrive to West Michigan later this evening, bringing around 0.50" to 1.25" by Tuesday.

DMA EURO Accumulated Rain

This rain is necessary after the second driest May on record. The Drought Monitor increased on Thursday after its release. It places most of West Michigan under a D0, Abnormally Dry category. Sections of our viewing area to the north are in a more serious level, D1 Moderate Drought. This D1 drought means that plants and vegitation are stressed, and water levels have declined.

US Drought Monitor NOAA

Not only is this rain going to help remedy the drought situation, it will also help with the fire danger issued the by Department of Natural Resources.

Most of West Michigan is currently under a VERY HIGH or EXTREME fire danger by the DNR. With rain, these conditions will improve.

Fire Danger Michigan DNR

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward