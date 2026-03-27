A cool start to the weekend, warming up into next week

WEST MICHIGAN — The strong cold front that brought rain to West Michigan Thursday afternoon and evening has left behind some chilly temperatures.

Friday afternoon's high temperatures are only expected to make it into the upper 30s and could potentially hit 40 in some spots. Note that our average high temperature in Grand Rapids for this point in the month sits at 49 degrees, so we'll be running around 10 degrees below normal.

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Temperatures will be in the low 30s to upper 20s Friday evening, so if you have any plans, be sure to dress for the cold! Overnight lows bottom out in the middle 20s, and there could even be a few flurries around north of I-94 as a weak disturbance passes through.

Saturday, a partly sunny sky in the morning will turn mostly cloudy through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 40s, a few degrees warmer than Friday, but still cold and below average.

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Sunday, we flip the switch and begin to warm things back up for a few days!

A mix of sunshine and a southwest wind will help push temperatures into the upper 50s on Sunday. It will be a gorgeous day and a great opportunity to spend some time outdoors! Overnight lows stay mild dropping into the low 40s.

Temperatures return to the 60s on Monday and Tuesday, with some neighborhoods possibly reaching 70 on Tuesday. We'll be running between 15-20 degrees above normal both days.

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However, the warmer temperatures come with a catch... rain and thunderstorm chances return to the forecast by Monday night into Tuesday as our next weather system rolls through. Behind that system, temperatures will fall back into the 50s and 40s through the remainder of the week.

In the mean time, enjoy the short stretch of warmth ahead before we return to more seasonable temperatures by mid week!

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