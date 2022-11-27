A breakdown of your Sunday rain showers

WEST MICHIGAN — After a sunny Saturday, conditions are going to change into a soggy Sunday. Temperatures have fallen into the 40s, and widespread rain showers will persist across West Michigan communities today.

WXMI FOX 17

Rain starts in many of our communities around daybreak. Scattered showers linger through the morning, and more widespread showers sneak in around noon.

Some of our southern counties can expect more of the rain showers, mainly south of I-96.

Rain accumulation is expected to be around a tenth to almost a quarter of an inch.

Communities off to the north could experience somewhat of a wintry mix, with wet snowflakes falling with the rain. Later this evening as temperatures begin to fall, some of the other communities could also experience a few snowflakes as well. Travel during the day should not be impacted as temperatures stay in the 40s, however tonight could be slick as temperatures fall to the lower 30s. Exercise caution on the roads and remember that bridges and overpasses freeze first.