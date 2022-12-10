Watch Now
24-Hour snowfall reports from Friday's snowfall

Anywhere between a trace to almost 3 inches of snow fell over the last 24 hours.
Posted at 9:13 AM, Dec 10, 2022
WEST MICHIGAN — Friday's snowfall showers brought a nice dusting of snow to portions of the viewing area. The heaviest hit areas were mainly along and south of I-96. Snowfall reports from across the viewing area indicate that the heaviest snow fell in Berrien County.

Official snow fall totals from the National Weather Service range from an inch to as high as 4 inches.

The snowfall began around 11:30 A.M. and didn't taper until late Friday night. Temperatures remained mainly mild, in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The wind blew the snow, creating reduced visibility for many portions of the viewing area.

