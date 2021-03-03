Warmest weather of the season in sight

WEST MICHIGAN — The weather pattern has turned milder over the past week with the snowpack disappearing quickly around West Michigan. High temperatures hit the upper 50s to lower 60s from around I-94 and southward to the Indiana Line this past Sunday. We did not, however, hit 50 degrees in Grand Rapids. That looks to change by early next week.

A much milder type of a regime is going to be setting up for several days next week with the mercury likely pushing well into the 50s. We have a shot to get to 60 degrees!

WXMI

The trough/ridge pattern currently has the coldest air situated over eastern Canada and the northeastern United States. The southwestern flank of this cold air looks to keep us chilly for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

WXMI

At the same time, a big ridge of high pressure accompanied by a much milder air mass is going to be building out to the west. This warmer air will be knocking on West Michigan's door by Sunday afternoon and beyond.

WXMI

Eventually this warmer air wins the battle and moves into West Michigan sending temperatures into the 50s for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and perhaps Thursday as well.

WXMI

The real chance to make a run for a 60 degree temperature may be in the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame as the best surge of warmth rides northward into the Great Lakes. At some point later Wednesday into Thursday we may be dealing with rain-cooled air so that will be something to keep an eye on as well.

WXMI

Also important to note is that with all this mild air around we are eliminating the chance for any accumulating snow during the time of March where snow is the most likely to happen. Despite our couple week bout with frigid air and accumulating snow in February, the snow deficit for the entire cold season is significant and is beginning to gain momentum once again.

WXMI

Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your weather forecasts over the next several days as we fine tune this mild weather pattern!