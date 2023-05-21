Warmer than average Memorial Day Weekend expected

WEST MICHIGAN — Already thinking about next weekend's forecast? Good news - It looks even better than this weekend's!

Temperature trends for May 28 through June 3, reflect the potential to be warmer than average. Our near-normal highs tend to be around 72° this time of year, so expect temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

NOAA, NWS GRR, WMXI, FOX 17

When it comes to rain potential, West Michigan falls below average in the next week. The normal precipitation is around 0.60" and forecasts call for the dry pattern to continue through the holiday weekend.

This week sets us up for warmer conditions and sunny conditions. With high temperatures by the start of the holiday weekend rising to 80°.