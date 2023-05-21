Watch Now
Warmer than average Memorial Day Weekend expected

High temperatures are expected to rise to the 80s.
Posted at 5:44 AM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 05:44:00-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Already thinking about next weekend's forecast? Good news - It looks even better than this weekend's!

Temperature trends for May 28 through June 3, reflect the potential to be warmer than average. Our near-normal highs tend to be around 72° this time of year, so expect temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Holiday Weekend Outlook

When it comes to rain potential, West Michigan falls below average in the next week. The normal precipitation is around 0.60" and forecasts call for the dry pattern to continue through the holiday weekend.

This week sets us up for warmer conditions and sunny conditions. With high temperatures by the start of the holiday weekend rising to 80°.

