Warmer temperature trend in Michigan for the end of September

WEST MICHIGAN — If you are hoping for warmer weather to persist, we have great news for you! The Climate Prediction Center has released the temperature outlook for September 19th through September 25th, placing West Michigan under a "warmer-than-average" zone.

The average high temperature for September 19th is 73 degrees. By September 25th, the average high temperature drops to 70 degrees. This outlook shows that we are expected to have temperatures above the 70 to 73 degree range.

For your latest West Michigan forecast, stay tuned to FOX 17.