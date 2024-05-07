Tornado Watch issued for majority of West Michigan

(WXMI) — The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Kent, Ottawa, Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, St. Joseph, Berrien, and Cass Counties.

WXMI

The Tornado Watch is scheduled to last until 9:00 p.m Tuesday for counties primarily west of U.S. 131 and south of I-96.

A Tornado Watch means that a tornado is possible. Click here for more information regarding the difference between a watch and warning.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/6Ifqdt6DIp — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 7, 2024

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or Tornado Warning is issued for your area, you are strongly encouraged to seek shelter, preferably in the lowest level of the nearest accessible building.

Severe storms are looking increasingly likely later this afternoon and into this evening. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings and have a plan to seek shelter if necessary. #miwx #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/L7oygwUEPq — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 7, 2024

For more details on the severe weather potential, FOX 17 meteorologists have you covered.

Did you take pictures of video of the storm as it rolled through? Share them with FOX 17 using our weather app or by sending an email to news@fox17online.com.

Visit the FOX 17 Weather page for the latest forecast.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube