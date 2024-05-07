Watch Now
Tornado Watch issued for majority of West Michigan

Kent, Ottawa, Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, St. Joseph, Berrien, and Cass Counties included in National Weather Service alert
Posted at 2:41 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 14:52:23-04

(WXMI) — The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Kent, Ottawa, Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, St. Joseph, Berrien, and Cass Counties.

The Tornado Watch is scheduled to last until 9:00 p.m Tuesday for counties primarily west of U.S. 131 and south of I-96.

A Tornado Watch means that a tornado is possible. Click here for more information regarding the difference between a watch and warning.

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or Tornado Warning is issued for your area, you are strongly encouraged to seek shelter, preferably in the lowest level of the nearest accessible building.

For more details on the severe weather potential, FOX 17 meteorologists have you covered.

