WET & COOL: Summer's last hurrah

80 degree days coming to end in the forecast
TEMP TREND GRAPH
WXMI
WEST MICHIGAN — Did you remember the 21st night of September? Well it's here, and its the last hours of Summer before the Autumnal Equinox.

SUMMER IS ENDING

With it, almost right on cue, cooler weather is set to move in as we leave a historic streak of 80 degree days behind.

It was not only the most 80° days in a row for 2024 calendar year, but for any September on record!

SKYCAST GR TODAY SW.png

This stretch of heat was heavily influenced by the dry air and sunshine, which in turn led to a significant rainfall deficit since mid August. Since August 1st, Grand Rapids is nearly 3 inches below average for rainfall.

DOUBLE STAT BOX.png

Now, Fall begins and so do consistent rain chances. Sunday looks like a decent system to bring a half inch of rain. Another system Tuesday and Wednesday could help some communities eclipse one inch of rain on the week!

STATE GFS RAINFALL.png

Are you going to miss Summer weather? Don't worry, our average high is back to 80° again on June 15th, 2025!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

