Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

WEEKEND FORECAST: Arctic Blast

Falling temperatures and gusty winds will send wind chills below zero for much of the weekend. Another round of lake effect snow showers will create hazardous travel conditions in several counties
tdDAY PLANNER 2 Day Box Center.png
fox 17
tdDAY PLANNER 2 Day Box Center.png
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: An arctic air mass will grip West Michigan this weekend. Temperatures will fall to around 10-degrees Saturday afternoon, with many locations dropping into the single digits tonight into early Sunday. The combination of the very cold temperatures and a gusty NW winds will drop the wind chills ("feels-like") readings to below zero levels. With temperatures this cold, the salt and melting chemicals won't be effective on area roads, to travel will become quite hazardous for Saturday and Sunday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect for lakeshore counties from 4PM Saturday through 11AM Sunday. An addional 1-3" of lake effect snow is likely; creating slippery and icy travel conditions. There is a thaw ahead for mid-week next week-at least getting above freezing!

TODAY: Breezy and very cold with temperatures falling into the low-teens by the afternoon. Wind Chills will drop below zero. Scattered lake effect snow showers. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Starting at 4PM) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (lakeshore counties) Scattered lake effect snow shower, SW of GR, Lows: 5-10 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 11AM) Very cold and breezy with light snow possible. Highs in the low 20s. Wind Chills: Near or below zero

MONDAY: Cold and mainly dry. Highs in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cold with highs around 30.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Chance rain-snow showers. Highs in the mid-upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Highs near 40.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WebGFX_RightRail_Lions_Matchups_Reg_Game_15_ADV.png

Sports

Your home for the Lions