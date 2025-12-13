WEEKEND FORECAST: Arctic Blast

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: An arctic air mass will grip West Michigan this weekend. Temperatures will fall to around 10-degrees Saturday afternoon, with many locations dropping into the single digits tonight into early Sunday. The combination of the very cold temperatures and a gusty NW winds will drop the wind chills ("feels-like") readings to below zero levels. With temperatures this cold, the salt and melting chemicals won't be effective on area roads, to travel will become quite hazardous for Saturday and Sunday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect for lakeshore counties from 4PM Saturday through 11AM Sunday. An addional 1-3" of lake effect snow is likely; creating slippery and icy travel conditions. There is a thaw ahead for mid-week next week-at least getting above freezing!

TODAY: Breezy and very cold with temperatures falling into the low-teens by the afternoon. Wind Chills will drop below zero. Scattered lake effect snow showers. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Starting at 4PM) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (lakeshore counties) Scattered lake effect snow shower, SW of GR, Lows: 5-10 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 11AM) Very cold and breezy with light snow possible. Highs in the low 20s. Wind Chills: Near or below zero

MONDAY: Cold and mainly dry. Highs in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cold with highs around 30.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and not as cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Chance rain-snow showers. Highs in the mid-upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Highs near 40.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube