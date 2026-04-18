Weekend Forecast: Some sun, breezy, cooler

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: The last round of rain and thunderstorms moves through overnight, with another chance for a few strong to severe storms. There is a WEATHER READY ALERT tonight to account for the chance of severe storms until around 3 a.m. West Michigan is in a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5) from the lakeshore to 131, and a MARGINAL RISK (level 1 out of 5) for the rest of the area. Gusty winds are the main threat, but a brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out. Rain totals will be around a quarter to half an inch, with isolated higher amounts. Storms end Saturday morning, with falling temperatures during the day into the 40s and wind chills for most of the day in the 30s. Sunday and Monday will also be cool, before a warmup returns Tuesday. Once our cold front moves through tonight, dry conditions return through most of next week. River levels crest this weekend, and stay elevated through early next week.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with early morning showers, otherwise trending drier in the afternoon with some sunshine. Breezy and cooler. High temperatures already occurred at midnight in the lower 70s before the rain came in. Temperatures will hover in the 40s most of the day, feeling like the 30s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and sharply colder. A few light passing rain or snow showers/flakes are possible. Highs only in the mid 40s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant, and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Chance for P.M. and night showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

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