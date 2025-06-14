Weekend Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our Father's Day weekend looks great! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and pleasant conditions. Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday and lower 80s Sunday. The weekend is trending dry with no measurable rain expected! More heat and humidity filter in next week with shower and storm chances returning mid-week. Right now, the wettest day look to be next Wednesday. we'll also need to monitor the chance for stronger storms too. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

SATURDAY: Some early morning clouds, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds east-northeast light.

SUNDAY / FATHER'S DAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Isolated pop-up shower/storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

