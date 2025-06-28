Weekend Forecast: Mostly sunny, pleasant, less humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for cooler, less humid conditions Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but more heat and humidity arrive on Sunday with highs around 90. Heat index values will likely be in the low/mid 90s. By Monday our next weather system arrives and will likely generate some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s most of the week leading up to July 4th. Early indications show it should remain fairly dry, but things could change this far out, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds southwest/south at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. Slight chance of a shower/storm as a warm front lifts into the state...especially across our northern counties. Highs around 90 with feels like temps in the mid 90s. Winds southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the lower 80s.

