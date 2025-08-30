Weekend Forecast: Mostly sunny, dry, pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure slowly meandering across the Great Lakes will continue to produce mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies a majority of the entire weekend. Highs will gradually build to around 80 by Labor day. Average highs this time of year have us in the upper 70s. It's a great weekend to be outside and get to the lakeshore one more time. The next chance for rain isn't until mid-week on Wednesday. Indications are that we may see sharply colder temperatures in the lower 60s by next Thursday. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds light/variable. GREEN FLAGS EXPECTED on the beaches.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds light/variable.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds light/variable. GREEN FLAGS EXPECTED on the beaches.

MONDAY: (LABOR DAY). Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 80. GREEN FLAGS EXPECTED on the beaches.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. GREEN FLAGS EXPECTED on the beaches.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny early, but the clouds will thicken with the chance of showers/storms by evening/night. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

