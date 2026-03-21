Weekend Forecast: Mild start but some rain coming Sunday

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki: Spring began with some beautiful weather around West Michigan Friday and we will keep those mild temperatures as we start the weekend. Saturday will be warm with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The day will start with some clouds but at least some sunshine can be expected in the afternoon. Get outside and enjoy! A cold front Sunday brings our next chance for rain. This will not lead to a washout but some showers will come in later in the morning and into the afternoon. It is not out of the question to see a few snowflakes mix in on the backside of the showers Sunday but no impacts are expected. Temperatures will rise into the 50s Sunday before cooling down in the afternoon/evening. There are no major systems on the horizon next week but we will be a touch cooler in the early part of the week with highs in the 40s. The next system to watch will come in later Wednesday into Thursday.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds with some sun in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: SW 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s. Wind: SW 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: NE 10 - 15, gusting to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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