Weekend Forecast; Cool and Quiet; Spotty Lt. Showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A cool and quiet start to November is shaping up in the Great Lakes region. A few scattered rain showers are possible, but much of the weekend will remain dry. Considerable cloudiness is likely for Saturday with a bit more sunshine for Sunday. Highs will struggle to reach 50-degrees Saturday and will likely reach the low 50s Sunday. A few showers are possible Monday, Wednesday and Friday as a few weak systems zip through the area. Rain totals will be light, only around a quarter inch. Temperatures remain close to "average" through next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s and mornings in the mid/upper 30s. Remember to "Fall Back" an hour at 2 a.m., as Eastern Standard Time Returns. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Cool and quiet. Considerable cloudiness with a few lake effect rain showers. Highs near 50. Winds: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing and colder. Lows in the low 30s. (Colder spots will drop into the upper 20s). Winds: SW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Remember to "Fall Back" an hour at 2 a.m., as Eastern Standard Time Returns. Partly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Morning clouds with a chance of showers, otherwise becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs near 50-degrees.

