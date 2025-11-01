Odd-Even Parking starts today in Grand Rapids

WEST MICHIGAN — An important reminder for drivers (actually parkers) in Grand Rapids! Today (November 1st) is the beginning of the Odd-Even Parking rules in Grand Rapids.

The seasonal parking rules are in effect from today (November 1st) through April 1. On dates with odd numbers, parking is prohibited on the even-numbered side of the street from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. and vice versa. (Here's a link to the City of Grand Rapids website article that explains and illustrates the rules, which can seem confusing at first)

Any streets with parking restrictions will have signs posted.

Seasonal parking allows for the city to clear streets of leaves and plow snow in the winter.

Parking officials will write you a ticket; even if there isn't any snow on the ground!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube