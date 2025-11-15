Weekend Forecast; Breezy & Mild Saturday; Cooler Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It will be a very mild Saturday (by mid-November standards) across West Michigan. A warm front has lifted through West Michigan overnight, so we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s. It will be a breezy and warm afternoon, with highs near 60-degrees. A few rain showers are possible as a cold front arrives later today, but much of the day will be dry. Winds will switch from the southwest this morning to the northwest later today. Clearing skies will come along with colder temperatures tonight into early Sunday morning, with lows in the mid-30s. Temperatures will be close to "average" for Sunday, with highs in the mid-40s. Plenty of sunshine is on the horizon for Sunday. The overall storm track stays mainly to our south next week, so no major storms are on the horizon. High temperatures will stay near "average", in the mid-40s for most of the week. The next system that could bring meaningful rain won't arrive until later Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Variable cloudiness. Breezy and Unseasonably Warm. Chance few isolated showers. Highs near 60-degrees. Winds: W 15-25 mph Gusts to 30 mph

TONIGHT: Drying out. Clearing skies and colder. Lows in the mid-30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Breezy and not as warm. Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain in the evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs near 50-degrees.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

