Very icy Sunday morning

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Freezing drizzle created hazardous travel conditions this morning across West Michigan. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect through 7PM. Widespread snow showers are likely, with as much as 1" to 3" of new snow during the day today. Winds will be on the increase, with gusts approaching 30-mph this afternoon. Additional lake effect snow is likely tonight into Monday as Arctic air arrives for the first part of the week. Unseasonably cold air will continue to prevail through the weekend, with high temperatures not likely to reach "seasonable levels" through next weekend. For this time of year, our "average highs" are in the low-30s. We are not likely to reach those levels until at least sometime next week. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: An icy mixture of freezing drizzle and snow has created extremely icy conditions this morning. Breezy and cold this afternoon, with widespread snow showers. Another 1" to 3" possible with isolated higher amounts. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds northeast-becoming-northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and very cold with lake effect snow showers. Lows in the low teens. Winds: northwest 15-25 mph

MONDAY: Sharply colder with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the middle teens. Winds: west-northwest 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: Cold and quiet. Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper teens.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the low 20s.

FRIDAY: Chance lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Cold and quiet with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube