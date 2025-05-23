Tonight's Forecast; Colder night ahead; Patchy frost possible north of Grand Rapids

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Unseasonably cool air will continue to grip the Great Lakes region through the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. After considerable cloudiness over the past few days, sunshine is going to be a nice treat for much of the weekend. Clouds will continue to break apart this evening and tonight, allowing temperatures to crash into the 30s by daybreak Saturday. Patchy frost is possible early Saturday morning in traditionally colder areas, mainly to the north of Grand Rapids. Even with sunshine in the mix for the weekend, high temperatures will remain below to much below the average highs around or a bit above 70-degrees. More sunshine and a slight warm up return this weekend, with a mostly dry Memorial Day expected and highs in the low to mid 60s. Warmer air will return next week, with scattered rain showers likely by Wednesday. Highs will likely climb into the low-mid 70s by the end of the week. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates. Have a pleasant, peaceful, and safe holiday weekend!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Patchy frost possible in colder locations north of Grand Rapids. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. Highs near 60-degrees. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Warmer air with the slightest chance of a shower or two. Highs in the low-mid 70s

