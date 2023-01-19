Today's Forecast: Wintry mix, scattered rain showers and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We kick off our Thursday with a mix of rain, freezing rain, snow, and strong wind gusts. Freezing rain and snow is most likely along and north of I-96, with primarily rain for locations south of I-96. Patchy freezing rain could produce slick travel conditions early this morning, so take your time during early commutes. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo and Mecosta counties until Noon today where up to 2" of snow and 1/10" ice accumulation is possible. While 1/10" ice accumulation might not seem like very much, even a light glaze can produce slippery roads. Cooler air sweeps in tonight and Friday, transitioning all precipitation over to snow showers. Some minor snow accumulations are possible on Friday, but as of now only a dusting to an inch or two are likely on grassy areas and vegetation, especially north of Grand Rapids. Cloud cover hangs around the region for Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 30s. Snow chances return on Sunday and the beginning of next week. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain, snow, and light freezing rain in the morning, especially along/north of I-96. Transitioning to all rain by mid/late morning and afternoon. Highs reach the low/mid 40s. Winds east/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow showers. Breezy westerly winds. Lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. An inch or two of accumulation possible on grassy areas. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Some light accumulations possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few flurries. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

