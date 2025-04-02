Today's Forecast: Winter weather this morning to severe storms this afternoon and evening

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A few slick spots are possible toward Fremont and Big Rapids this morning where there is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Montcalm counties with up to 2" of snow possible in those areas and some light freezing rain. Today will be warmer with highs in the 60s this evening, and rounds of severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Timing is roughly from 2 p.m. to midnight, with all severe storm hazards possible: damaging straight line winds, spin-up tornadoes, and hail larger about one inch or larger. The Storm Prediction Center placed areas from I-96 to the south under an ENHANCED RISK AREA (Level 3 out of 5) for severe storms Wednesday. Locally heavy rain and isolated areas of flooding will also be possible as more than 1-2" of rain will fall in spots. The system clears quickly by daybreak Thursday. Weather conditions become quiet and seasonable to finish the week, with some sunshine and highs in the low-mid 50s for Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: ENHANCED SEVERE RISK Wintry mix this morning possible from Grand Rapids northward, otherwise windy and mild by this evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong or severe. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds east/south at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening storms, otherwise cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds west-southwest at 12 to 24 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Chance of a few morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Sharply colder with scattered snow showers or flurries. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

