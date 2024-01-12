Today's Forecast: Winter storm arrives today

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: All eyes are on a major winter storm, expected to bring widespread, heavy snow and strong winds today into Saturday. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for most of West Michigan beginning at 10:00 A.M. today through Saturday at 7:00 P.M. Click here for more information about the winter storm arriving Friday. This will be a HIGH IMPACT EVENT! Snow totals between Friday and Saturday will likely range between 8" to 12". Isolated locations could receive up to 14" of snow. Some rain could mix in at times, but this system will bring primarily snow. This system will force a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures along with Arctic air this weekend and next week with accumulating lake effect snow. Additional snow will add up on Saturday night, Sunday, and Monday due to persistent lake effect. Several more inches are likely! Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

TODAY: A major winter storm arrives! Cloudy and windy with snow developing by mid/late morning. Snow will be heavy at times and conditions deteriorate especially through the afternoon. White-out conditions are possible. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds east at 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45/50.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy, snow...heavy at times. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds northeast/west at 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy with snow likely. May be heavy at times in the morning before tapering off in the afternoon! White-out conditions, perhaps brief blizzard conditions at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds north/northwest/west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45/50. Winds chills in the single digits.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and Arctic cold with lake effect snow. Accumulations likely. Highs in the teens.

MONDAY: Cloudy, Arctic cold, and breezy with lake effect snow. Accumulations likely. Highs in the teens.

