Today's Forecast: Windy with scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Mostly cloudy skies, mild temperatures and stronger winds are what many West Michiganders will experience today. Widespread rain develops today as a cold front slides across the state, especially for the first half of your day. As this deepening low pressure system approaches, look for the winds to ramp up significantly. Today's wind gusts could exceed 50 mph. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for counties in our viewing area from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M Saturday. Showers come to a close this evening, with sunshine returning for Sunday! Wind gusts will still be strong, out of the south between 10 to 20 mph. And remember to set those clocks back an hour! Sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s are in store for Monday and Tuesday. If you have been enjoying this heat, you'll love the extended outlook! Into the middle of next week, our 7-day forecast features above average temperatures in the 60s. Our next chance for rain sneaks in Friday. Stay tuned with FOX 17 by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Rain accumulation between .25" to .50" is likely. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds increase significantly with gusts of 50 to 55 mph possible. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued from 8 A.M to 8 P.M.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, chances of a few showers. Gradual clearing. Lows in near 40 degrees. Winds south at 15 to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: EASTERN STANDARD TIME returns. Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

