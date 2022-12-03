Today's Forecast: Windy with A.M. clouds, some p.m. sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all of West Michigan until 10 A.M. today as wind gusts could exceed 45 mph. Our initial warm front with this system allowed temperatures to soar to 50 degrees early this morning, before falling off into the lower 30s. A cold front will across the state this morning, which will transition any light rain showers over to a few light snow showers. Accumulations will be at trace amounts or less. Temperatures will crash through the day with the majority of the day spent in the 30s. Factoring in the strong wind gusts, the feels-like temperatures are likely to be in the teens. Isolated power outages are possible too! After a few flurries/snow showers this morning, sunshine returns for the afternoon. Sunday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s! A rain/snow mix develops late Monday and into Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 30s next week. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy and windy with scattered light rain showers transitioning to light snow showers or flurries. Little/no accumulation. Our warmest temperatures occur early in this morning around 50, then fall into the lower 30s for the remainder of the day! Wind gusts may exceed 45 mph from the west. Wind chills in the teens/lower 20s. Some afternoon sunshine. Winds diminish late in the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible later in the evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain/snow mix possible. A bit breezy. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

