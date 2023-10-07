Today's Forecast: Windy, cloudy and rainy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Keep the umbrella handy and raincoat nearby if you're headed out today! Rain showers are possible today with overcast skies. Patchy fog is possible through the morning as well, so turn on the low-beam headlights! It'll also be a day to wear a few extra layers. High temperatures are expected to rise to the lower 50s. Winds will be howling from the northwest today, gusting between 10 to 20 mph with individual gusts that could reach 35 to 40 miles an hour. This will create feels-like conditions that are much colder than 50 degrees. It will continue to be cold enough for lake effect and lake enhanced showers during the weekend. Sharply colder air aloft coming across the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan (in the mid/upper 60s) will fuel the precipitation. Tonight, temperatures tank to the upper 30s. If the wind calms fast enough, we could be watching out for some patchy frost! Cooler air is likely to linger into early next week. Waterspouts are also possible on Lake Michigan again on Saturday. Waves heights may reach up to 10 feet on Saturday with strong winds. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers likely. Cold, blustery, and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting 35/40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Chance of shower. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Chance of shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

