Today's Forecast; Windy and warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Today will be the warmest day of the year (so far!), with windy and much warmer air surging into the Great Lakes region. We will remain dry with a good bit of sunshine as highs surge into the low 70s in most inland areas. A strong low pressure system brings widespread rain overnight and the chance for the first thunderstorms of the season. In anticipation of the rain, the air becomes a bit muggier, as more humid air arrives from the south, with winds gusting 30-35 mph. The overnight storm threat includes a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms, with the potential for gusty winds of 50-60 mph identified as the primary storm threat, especially for southwest lower Michigan. Storm timing will be between 2 and 9 AM Saturday, so make sure to have ways to get weather warnings while you are asleep. Much of lower Michigan is experiencing drought conditions, so the grass and brush fire threat will remain elevated until the widespread rain arrives! Much of Saturday will be dry and quite windy, with highs again near 70-degrees. A strong cold front rolls through late Saturday night into Sunday, with sharply colder air arriving on Sunday. Sunday will feature falling temperatures and the potential for a rain/snow combination. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Windy and much warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. WINDS: SE-S 15-25 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph. Rain and storms arrive after midnight.

TONIGHT: Widespread showers and storms. MARGINAL RISK SEVERE. Lows in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Windy and warm with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. WINDS: S-SW 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

SUNDAY: Windy and colder, with a midnight high in the mid-40s; Falling temperatures into the afternoon, with temperatures dropping to near 40. A chance for rain changing to snow.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy; Cool and quiet Highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance for a wintry mix. Highs in the low 40s.

