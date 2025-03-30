Today's Forecast; Morning Showers and Fog; Afternoon Storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A soggy and foggy morning will give way to a breezy and warmer day across West Michigan today. A few morning showers will linger, but the best chance for severe storms will arrive this afternoon into the evening hours. High temperatures climbing to near 70 this afternoon, which will help create instability. Currently, all of West Michigan resides in a level 2 of 5 (SLIGHT RISK) for the possibility of strong to severe storms today, as this system moves into the Great Lakes. Strong winds, large hail and an isolated tornado are the primary threats. As this system moves out of the region sharply colder air will arrive for the early part of the week, with Monday's highs only expected to reach 40-degrees. A few flurries are possible early Monday, with temperatures close to the freezing mark. The cold air is temporary, with highs expected to reach the 50s again by the middle of the week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Breezy and warm with scattered showers. A few thunderstorms are also possible, some of which may be strong to severe with strong winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes as the primary threats. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds: S-SW at 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Turning sharply colder with spotty lt. snow. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Breezy and sharply colder with a chance of lt. flurries or rain/snow showers. Highs around 40. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and mild with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers, mainly during the morning hours. Highs in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Chance few showers. Highs in the mid-50s.

