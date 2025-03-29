Today's Forecast; Windy and warm with occasional showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A windy and warm weekend is ahead, with unseasonably warm air continuing to stream into the Great Lakes region. Sky conditions will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with occasional periods of showers and storms. There will be several dry hours each day as well, with high temperatures climbing well into the 60s. A few thunderstorms are possible today, with a better chance on Sunday as a more powerful early Spring storm system moves across the Great Lakes. Currently, all of West Michigan resides in a level 2 of 5 (SLIGHT RISK) for the possibility of strong to severe storms on Sunday as this system moves into the Great Lakes. Wind and hail are the main threats. As this system moves out of the region sharply colder air will arrive for the early part of the week, with Monday's highs only expected to reach 40-degrees. A few flurries are possible early Monday, with temperatures close to the freezing mark. The cold air is temporary, with highs expected to reach the 50s again by the middle of the week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Windy and warmer with scattered showers. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds southwest/west at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy and mild with scattered showers. Lows near 50-degrees. Winds: East at 5 to 15 mph

SUNDAY: Breezy and warm with scattered showers. A few thunderstorms are also possible, some of which may be strong to severe with wind and hail as the primary threats. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds: South at 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs around 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and mild with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers, mainly during the morning hours. Highs in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube