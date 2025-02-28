Today's Forecast: Windy and warm, chance of showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A WIND ADVISORY is in effect today for most of the area from 10 A.M. this morning through 4 P.M. this afternoon. The advisory stays in effect until 11 P.M. tonight at the immediate lakeshore. Winds will be from the southwest/west at 15 to 30 mph. Expect gusts inland around 45 mph, and 50 mph at the lakeshore. Today another fast moving clipper system moves into the Northern Great Lakes providing highs in the mid/upper 40s. We may see a few rain showers this afternoon/evening before the cold front drops temperatures into the 20s for Saturday! Meteorological Spring arrives Saturday March 1, but it won't feel like spring through the weekend. Another warm up in the 40s arrives Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but likely comes with the chance of rain and wind as a bigger system arrives. The track of this system will need to be watched, as accumulating snow may be possible if the track changes. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Partly sunny early, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy, windy, and mild with a chance of a few rain showers late in the day. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds south/west at 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40/45 mph inland, up to 50 mph at the lakeshore.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with a chance of rain/snow showers this evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight...especially along/west of U.S. 131. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds west/northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY: A few lake shore showers in the morning, otherwise turning partly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 20s near 30 at midnight, then falling into the low/mid 20s and remaining steady during the day. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, and quiet. Highs around 30.

MONDAY: Milder air returns with highs back in the 40s and partly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

