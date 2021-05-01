Today's Forecast: Windy and warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Light winds this morning will become strong by the afternoon, with gusts to 40/45 mph possible. In fact, a WIND ADVISORY is in effect today from Noon until 8 P.M. for our lakeshore counties. There will be some cloud cover around this weekend, but highs today should get to 70° and Sunday closer to 80°. A few showers are possible with the front this afternoon as well as on Sunday. Showers and storms are more likely area-wide at some point Sunday evening. An unsettled pattern with showers and storms will start off next week both Monday and Tuesday, but drier air will work in for the remainder of the week with cooler temperatures.

SATURDAY: Frosty morning with lows in the low/mid 30s, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny, windy, and warmer. A few sprinkles or an isolated shower is possible late morning into the afternoon, perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Wind south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40/45 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower/storm possible, otherwise breezy and mild. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy with showers/storms developing in the evening/overnight into Monday. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers mainly during the morning. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

