Today's Forecast; Windy and Mild; Sunshine Returns

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: We are kicking off the week with windy and milder air building into the Great Lakes region. It will be mostly dry today with a return to at least partial sunshine. A shower isn't impossible, but much of the day will be dry, with highs in the low 60s. Sharply colder air arrive for Tuesday, with the potential for a wintry mix during the morning hours. Tuesday will be blustery, with northwesterly winds gusting 35 to 40 mph at times. Wednesday will be much quieter, with partial sunshine and highs in the low 50s. A few showers are possible Thursday, with highs back in the low 60s. Another round of showers and storms will be developing for Friday, with the potential for some to become locally strong to severe. At this point, the Storm Prediction Center has southern Lower Michigan in the Slight Risk Area (Level 2 out of 5) for Friday, so stay tuned to updated forecasts for Good Friday. Pleasant weather is on tap for much of Easter Weekend, with partial sunshine and highs near 60-degrees both Saturday and Easter Sunday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Becoming Windy and Milder. Mostly dry with at least partial sunshine. A stray shower is possible, but not likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: SW 15-30 mph (Gusts 35 to 40 mph)

TONIGHT: A wintry mix develops after midnight. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds: W 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Windy and much colder with the chance for rain or snow showers, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid-40s. Winds: NW 15-30 mph (Gusts 35 to 40 mph)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for an isolated shower. Highs near 60-degrees.

FRIDAY: Breezy and mild with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. SLIGHT CHANCE SEVERE (Level 2 out of 5) Highs in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs near 60-degrees.

