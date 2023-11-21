Today's Forecast: Widespread to scattered rain and breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: The rain has arrived and will continue into most of the day as a low pressure system moves into the Great Lakes, tapping moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. It's possible locations north/east of Grand Rapids see a light mix or some freezing rain overnight into the predawn hours this morning. Newaygo county is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10am for the risk of freezing rain, be cautious! Total rain accumulations look to be a widespread three quarters of an inch with some areas near an inch of rain. By Wednesday, cooler air may linger around the Great Lakes and create some light lake effect rain or snow in the morning before sunshine returns in the afternoon. Thanksgiving is looking dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as highs reach the middle 40s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs in lower 40s. Winds east/northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Total accumulations between .75" and 1.0" of rain.

TONIGHT: Rain ending. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A few light snow showers or flurries possible in the morning, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY / THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler too. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

