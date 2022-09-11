Today's Forecast: Widespread showers expected today, remember your umbrella!

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Rain showers are likely today, starting off scattered in the morning, becoming more widespread by this evening. There's a chance of a few rumbles of thunder, but a bulk of the rain will be general showers. This will mark the 5th weekend in a row with precipitation! Along with showers, we'll also experience a drop to cooler temperatures. A low pressure system will rotate over the state of Michigan between Sunday through Tuesday, providing potentially over an inch of rainfall accumulation. Monday will feel chilly, with temperatures struggling to reach the upper 60s. We'll get a "taste of fall" with this passing system as temperatures will dive into the upper 60s to lower 70s. West Michigan will dry out with sunshine and rebounding temperatures Wednesday through Friday of next week. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds east to northeast 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows dip to the upper 50s. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds from the south turning east at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for stray showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

