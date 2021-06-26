Today's Forecast: Widespread showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Rain is expected, off and on, all weekend long, resulting in several more inches of accumulation. While it will not be raining 100% of the time over the weekend, dry periods will last just a couple of hours at a time. The severe weather threat has increased for today, although any severe storms will be isolated. West Michigan now falls under a slight risk for severe weather. While the main threats with these storms are damaging winds and heavy rainfall, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. It's all dependent on the amount of sunshine we receive. The more sunshine and heat, the greater risk for severe storms to pop up. Monday is perhaps the driest day of the extended forecast, but even then, some showers are possible. Please keep in mind as you are out and about this weekend that it takes as little as 6" of moving water to sweep a person or vehicle away. If you see water over a roadway, please seek an alternative route because you don't know how deep the water is, or if the road is still there.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with mainly showers and a few storms. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

