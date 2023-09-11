Today's Forecast: Widespread rain showers with some thunder possible

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds are continuing to increase early this morning ahead of a cold front and low pressure system tracking east from the northern plain states. Showers will hold off until after daybreak this morning, but widespread showers will persist through the afternoon. A few weaker thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, but no severe weather is expected with this system. Scattered showers are likely Tuesday, with two day rainfall totals exceeding one inch in many locations. Temperatures dip back into the 60s today and hold steady through Thursday, but 70s return again by next weekend with more sunshine. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A few storms possible. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds east 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: An isolated shower possible early, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

