Today's Forecast: Widespread rain developing

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A system is approaching leading to rain throughout the day. Showers look to be widespread as it moves from southwest to northeast, with the chance of some lighter mix precipitation north of Grand Rapids mostly in the morning hours. Showers will move inland with a southeast breeze at 5 to 20 mph. Widespread showers become scattered rain showers Tuesday, with the chance of a few snowflakes Tuesday evening. Expect .25 to .5" of rain by Tuesday night with localized higher totals! We take a break from any activity Wednesday. We're tracking another system bringing possible accumulating snow Thursday into Friday with breezy winds. Dry by the upcoming weekend with high pressure building in behind any snow chances. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers, a wintry mix expected to the north. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lingering rain showers and a few flurries. Lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers, a few flurries possible late. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance of a wintry mix. Highs in the middle and upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower/mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

