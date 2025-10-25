Today's Forecast; Widespread frost; Patchy dense fog; Watch for icy pavement

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: West Michigan is waking up to widespread frost and a hard freeze in many locations, with the coldest morning temperatures of the season so far. Areas of dense fog are also forming, which could create some icy patches on area roadways. A dry weekend is ahead, with partly cloudy skies today and mostly sunny skies for Sunday. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-50s. If you are heading to one of the rivalry football games, either in East Lansing for the U-M/MSU Game or in Big Rapids for the GVSU-Ferris State game, conditions will remain dry and cool. No major storms are on the horizon anytime soon. In fact, the overall pattern should remain mainly dry and "seasonable" right through Halloween! At this point, a few showers are possible for Halloween. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Widespread frost; Areas of dense fog. Becoming Partly cloudy. Cool and quiet. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid-30s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance shower. Highs: Near 50-degrees.

