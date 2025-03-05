Today's Forecast: Warmer with more showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: This storm system continues to bring scattered showers to West Michigan today, with snow likely tonight into Thursday. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder possible this afternoon! Highs Wednesday reach into the low 50s, but will be falling into the 40s by the evening commute as colder air swings in back behind the main low pressure system. This will also cause a changeover from rain to snow after sunset. Thankfully, snow accumulations look to be minimal at this time. Rain totals Tuesday were between 1/3 and 2/3 an inch, with another 1/4" expected today and tonight. Winds as the cold front moves through tonight will be strong, with 35-45 mph gusts possible through Thursday morning. Thursday will be much colder with highs in the middle 30s, but sunshine returns by Thursday afternoon. DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME returns this weekend! Make sure to move the clocks forward one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with pockets of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Rain turns to snow after sunset as strong northwest winds move in.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Accumulations minimal, but low visibility at times with blowing and drifting snow. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, but windy and sharply cooler. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Late day rain/snow possible, especially south of I-94.

SATURDAY: Cool and quiet with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

