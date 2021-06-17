Today's Forecast: Warmer with late increasing clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN - The forecast from Fox 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Comfortably, cool and clear start to the day yet again before we warm up quickly. Thursday is warmer with increasing afternoon clouds, but humidity levels will stay low. Thursday night, a batch of weakening showers and thunderstorms will attempt to reach West Michigan from the west. Friday we may see another round of showers and storms ahead of a cold front with possibly some of those storms on the stronger side. Friday will be a warm and humid day with highs in the mid 80s. While the front is slow to clear the region, it does look as though most of the weekend is dry, although just flirting with a little more humid with highs in the 80s. Most of Father's Day on Sunday looks to stay dry, but we'll watch Sunday evening closely for thunderstorm development . Sunday also marks the official First Day of Summer, arriving at 11:32 p.m.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Showers and storms possible after midnight. Some may be on the strong side. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Shower and storms chances with possibly some stronger storms. Lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mainly morning shower and storm chances, otherwise partly sunny with a few afternoon storms possible. A bit more humidity too with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY/FATHER'S DAY: Partly cloudy with a touch of humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms arrive during the evening or overnight.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms mainly during the morning. Becoming partly sunny through the afternoon. Highs top out near 80.

