Today's Forecast: Warm & windy with scattered showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A system is working through region, which is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms today. Temperatures rise even further today, with high temperatures near 70 degrees. There will be possible moments of sunshine for the start off, with showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. West Michigan currently falls under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather, with the primary concerns being damaging winds around 60 mph and hail around one inch. Cooler air settles back into the region on Thursday, along with strong wind gusts. Thursday and Friday will be spent with temperatures largely in the upper 40s, with wind gusts up to 50 mph. While temperatures remain cooler for the weekend, sunshine returns just in time for Easter! Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Some on the strong to severe side in the afternoon and evening. Primary concerns are damaging wind gusts and hail. Highs near 70. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers and storms. Breezy winds. Lows in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers. Partly cloudy by afternoon and windy. Highs in lower 60s after midnight, then falling throughout the day into the 40s. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Gusty winds. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

