Today's Forecast: Warm temperatures continue with partly cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Dry and mild start to our Friday with temperatures in the mid 60s in the morning. Most of the next 3 days will be dry and hot, at least by May standards. West Michigan will be positioned on the northwest side of a strong area of high pressure centered over the Mid-Atlantic. In this spot, we stay mostly dry and quite warm but there will be periods of high and mid-level clouds coming through the region. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s. This is about 15 degrees above average. By Sunday evening a cold front will drop south through the region, and it may be just enough to touch off a couple of showers and storms. That same front will move back north as a warm front on Monday night leading to another chance of showers and storms. West Michigan is still in a moderate to severe drought stage making any rainfall important and very much so needed. Stay hydrated and cool while keeping the umbrella handy heading into next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and somewhat humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Maybe a shower or two in our northern communities. Lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Possible morning showers; otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an afternoon and evening chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees.

