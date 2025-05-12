Today's Forecast; Warm and Sunny start to the week

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A "Summer-feeling" week is ahead, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s to start the week. This is the final dry day before the pattern becomes more active for West Michigan. A few showers are possible later tonight into early Tuesday morning as slightly muggier air begins to streams up from the south. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Storms Thursday evening and overnight could be strong or severe, so the Storm Prediction Center has already included West Michigan in a very small risk area for severe storms. Slightly cooler air returns next weekend along with dry conditions, with highs closer to "average" in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s (near Lake Michigan) to low 80s (inland). Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance few showers. Lows near 60. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and muggier. Slight chance of a few showers/storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with evening and nighttime thunderstorms. Some could be strong/severe. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Chance shower or storm, especially south. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

